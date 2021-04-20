Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

WEA stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.45.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

