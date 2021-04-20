Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.31 on Monday. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

