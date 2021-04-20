Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 199,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $939.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.