Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Down 0.3%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTSHF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

