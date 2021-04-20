Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 27.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,107,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 28,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,668. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

