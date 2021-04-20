Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 109,245 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.40.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kerry G. Campbell purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $92,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $38,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,572 shares of company stock worth $169,810. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

