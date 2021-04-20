White Gold (CVE:WGO) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

White Gold stock remained flat at $C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 31,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,283. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.73 million and a PE ratio of -20.31. White Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75.

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

