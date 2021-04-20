Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

WTFC opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

