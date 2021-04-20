WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,949,214.87 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 155,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

