Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $289.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.99.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

