Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 218 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $288.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.