Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,170,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.