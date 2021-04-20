Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

