Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

