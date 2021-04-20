Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

