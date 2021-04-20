Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.