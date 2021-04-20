Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $42.07 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $42.93.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

