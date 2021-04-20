Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 840.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,351,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $135.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

