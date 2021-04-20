Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

