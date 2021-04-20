Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 840.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $135.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

