Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $229.07 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,220,552 shares of company stock worth $273,457,794. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.