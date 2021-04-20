Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.