Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000.

KRE stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

