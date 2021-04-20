Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

