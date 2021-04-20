Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 350 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,746.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Constellation Brands by 150.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

