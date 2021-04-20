Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 294 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Autohome by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.