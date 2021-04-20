Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 828 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.