Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,552 shares of company stock valued at $273,457,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $229.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

