Wrapped Origin Axie Price Reaches $2,592.32 on Exchanges (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be purchased for $2,592.32 or 0.04567759 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market capitalization of $588,455.82 and $23,509.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Origin Axie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Profile

WOA is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Axie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Origin Axie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Origin Axie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.