X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XFOR. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFOR opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

