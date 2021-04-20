Xavier Shorter Sells 50,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Xavier Shorter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total value of C$801,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,187.20.

Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.84. Sylogist Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.41 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Sylogist from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.