Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

