Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

