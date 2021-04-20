Xuez (XUEZ) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $67,527.06 and $74,767.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xuez

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,013,185 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,752 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com.

XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.

Xuez Coin Trading

