YGGDRASH (YEED) 1-Day Volume Hits $113,635.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $113,635.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00088627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.00641759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

