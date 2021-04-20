YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,604 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $210.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

