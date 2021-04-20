YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 52,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 177,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

