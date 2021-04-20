YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $2,024,375.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 415.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

