YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

