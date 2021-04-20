YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,679 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BHP Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

