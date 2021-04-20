YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

