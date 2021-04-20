Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.67 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,074 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

