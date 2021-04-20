Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.72. 141,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,854. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

