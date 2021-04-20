Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report $6.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. CarMax reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $22.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

