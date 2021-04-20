Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,245. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,316. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $697.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

