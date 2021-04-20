Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. Post posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Post by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,701.10 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

