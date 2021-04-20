Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,764. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.