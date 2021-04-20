Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce $776.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $781.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $734.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.97. The stock had a trading volume of 216,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

