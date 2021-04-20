Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $275.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 356,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,111. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

