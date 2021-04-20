Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWB. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

